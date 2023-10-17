TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you love barbecue, you have to check out the first annual BBQ Love Fest hosted by Grill & Provisions and The Brisket Shoppe.

The grill store and barbecue restaurant are located in West Tampa and owned by Danny Hernandez.

“We started out right here in West Tampa 45 years ago. Mom and Dad were the founders of Pipo’s Cuban Café,” Hernandez said. “My passion for the outdoors, living and hunting lead to barbecue and barbecue competitions.”

Hernandez said he is also passionate about helping the community, which is why the Grill & Provisions and The Brisket Shoppe are hosting the first ever BBQ Love Fest next month.

“Twenty teams competing and six pitmasters from all across the country. We’re just not cooking to cook. We’re not just enjoying a cold beer in front of a great barbecue,” Hernandez said. “We’re actually doing it for a cause this year. We’re cooking for a cure.”

The BBQ Love Fest will benefit the Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance, Operation BBQ Relief and the Special Operations Memorial Foundation.

BBQ Love Fest is being held on Nov. 18 at Perry Harvey Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and tickets include BBQ samples from the 20 competing teams.

General admission tickets are $65. Children under 12 are free.

VIP tickets are $129 each and include drinks. You can purchase tickets through the event’s website.