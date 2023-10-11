ST. PETE, Fla. (WFLA) — Whether you have just woken up or are trying to get out of that afternoon slump, make sure to grab a cup of joe from this Gem of Tampa Bay.

Black Crow Coffee currently has two locations in St. Pete and are known for serving coffee, tea and vegan baked goods.

“It really is some of that last core, old school St. Pete,” Black Crow Coffee Head Roaster Erik Hendrix said.

Black Crow Coffee also roasts their own coffee beans at their Grand Central District location.

The dog-friendly shop has been known to locals for its eclectic and friendly atmosphere.

“We have a lot of regulars who are humans and we have a lot of regulars who are dogs,” Hendrix said.

With a zero-waste certification, Black Crow also offers straws made out of pasta for their customers to use.

“We try very, very hard to specifically source materials that we know and products, paper products that we know are going to break down and not cause an impact,” Hendrix said.

Black Crow Coffee’s first shop is located at 722 2nd St N., its second shop is located at 2157 1st Ave S., both in St. Pete.