TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Take a trip back to the 1950’s by traveling to Pickford’s Sundries, a beloved gem in Tampa Bay.

When you walk into Pickford’s, you will see the retro lunch counter to your left, fun and quirky trinkets on shelves and even an old pinball machine.

Pickford’s first opened in 1949 and turned into a place you could stop in for a bite.

“We have a lot of customers who come in, who were a kid when they came in here and they came in with their mom or their dad or their grandmother. They just feel that special bond with this place,” Pickford Sundries Owner David Hansen said.

The lunch counter closed in 1996 and sat empty until Hansen reached out to the original owners in hopes of reviving it.

“It was such a beloved staple of, not only West Tampa but all of Tampa,” Hansen said.

Currently, Pickford’s lunch counter serves breakfast, lunch, coffee, milkshakes, beer and wine.

“We didn’t want to do anything really different than what it was originally,” Hansen said.

Inside, visitors will also find quirky gifts, like candles with witty names and socks with funny sayings.

Pickford’s Sundries is open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check out the menu on their website.