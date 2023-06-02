BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — The weekend is near and if you are looking for a way to unwind, check out this hidden gem in Hillsborough County.

Gemma Floral Boutique is located at 210 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon and opened in 2021.

The boutique not only sells floral arrangements, but you can also grab a glass of wine or a sake cocktail.

“On the phone, people are usually like ‘A flower shop open until midnight?’,” Owner Shelbi Weeks said.

Inside, customers can also browse through different types of plants, candles and crystals.

“All the things that women like in one space,” Weeks said.

Weeks also said she wants Gemma Floral Boutique to be a safe space for women to visit and hang out with their friends.

“They don’t have to constantly be looking over their shoulder, wondering who them will be around or who may touch them, who may talk to them. They don’t have to worry about those sorts of things, they can just relax,” she said.

Gemma Floral Boutique is open Tuesday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 10 a.m. to midnight.

Check out the boutique’s website for their bar menu.