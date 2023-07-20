TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- If you are looking for some summer fun indoors, check out this new gem of Tampa Bay.

Elev8 Fun Tampa is a new entertainment center located in the Citrus Park Town Center. It has taken the place of the Sears department store that was located at the mall.

Elev8 opened to the public on Wednesday and will be open daily.

The 125,000 square foot venue features a variety of family-friendly activities including bowling, a ropes course, go-karts, VR experiences, more than 150 arcade games and even laser tag.

“All of it starts with registering at the kiosk, you create a profile and then you get a card. Then you load your funds on the card,” Elev8 Director of Operations Keith Baldwin said.

Baldwin also said this is the soft opening of the new entertainment center. The bar, grill and additional attractions will be opening in the near future.

Elev8 Fun Tampa at the Citrus Park Town Center is open Monday through Thursday from noon – 11 p.m., Friday from noon – 1 a.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. – 1 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Check out their website for additional information and pricing.