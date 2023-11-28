DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re still looking for a Christmas tree, visit this Gem of Tampa Bay where you can cut one down yourself.

Ergle Christmas Tree Farm is located in Dade City and sells pre-cut Fraser firs and cut-your-own Long Needle Pine and Southern Cedar Florida Christmas trees.

Over the years, visiting the farm during the holidays has become a tradition for many families.

“Got to go to the back, find a nice little tree for our house.” Ergle Christmas Tree Farm Customer Hunter Denbo said. “We’re gonna get it home, dress it up in some ornaments, put a star on top, light it up.”

If you cut your own, a 6-foot tree is $36. Trees 6 to 9 feet are $6 per foot. Trees 9 feet and above are $7 per foot.

The farm also has a gift shop where you can buy ornaments, wreaths and Christmas cacti.

Visitors can also enjoy hot chocolate and kettle corn sold at the concession stand.

“Then on the weekends, we have a little train ride that the kids ride around the farm,” Ergle Christmas Tree Farm Owner Tony Harris said.

Ergle Christmas Tree Farm is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m and is located at 3331 Treiman Boulevard in Dade City.