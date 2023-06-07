TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – You can feel the nostalgia as soon as you walk into the Replay Amusement Museum in Tampa Bay.

With pinball and arcade machines, there are more than 150 games to play.

“Mostly classic and retro, but we do have some newer games. We got a Fix-It Felix, we’ve got a new Mandalorian pinball, so there are some newer games,” Replay Amusement Museum General Manager Bobbi Douthitt said.

No quarters are needed! Visitors can purchase a wristband that allows them to play all day.

“So you can go explore the sponge docks, you can go have a bite downtown and then come back and keep having fun,” Douthitt said.

Wristbands are $14 for adults ages 13+, $8 for children ages 7-12 (with a paying adult) and admission is FREE for ages 6 and under (with a paying adult).

Replay Amusement Museum is located at 119 E. Tarpon Ave in Tarpon Springs.

It is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., then Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.