MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — If you ever craving a treat from your childhood, odds are this retro Gem of Tampa Bay sells it.

The Candy Kitchen is located in Madeira Beach on Gulf Boulevard, and was first opened up by Kirt Johnson in 1950.

“Some people have come to us for four generations now, which is really special,” Matthew Giordano, the current co-owner of Candy Kitchen said.

According to Giordano, the little red candy shop has not changed much since it opened.

“We want it to stay special, we want it stay true to what it is and that’s part of the charm of it,” he added.

Inside the Candy Kitchen, you will find candies like Sky Bars, wax bottles, taffy, Necco Wafers and even Pop Rocks.

Also available to buy are milkshakes, fudge, ice cream, Italian ice and unique-flavored sodas.

Over the years, the shop has become iconic with a collection of more than 1,000 Pez candy dispensers, writing on the ceiling and a bathroom decorated with candy boxes.

The Candy Kitchen is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 13711 Gulf Boulevard in Madeira Beach.