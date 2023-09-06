ST. PETE, Fla. (WFLA) — Fairgrounds St. Pete is known across Tampa Bay for its colorful and immersive art exhibits.

Starting on Oct. 5, the quirky museum will transform into a Halloween escape complete with an eye-ball themed scavenger hunt.

This family-friendly experience will run through Nov. 6 and will feature glowing accessories for visitors to wear.

Fairgrounds St. Pete is a museum blending art and technology that opened to the public in 2021.

“We love art, we love tech. It’s really smart but really fun and you can interact with it. You get to turn a wheel and can make things happen,” Fairgrounds St. Pete founder and CEO Liz Gimmitt said.

This Gem of Tampa Bay is set up similar to an old Florida Motel with bright neon lights and even a room with a check-in desk.

“One of my favorite rooms is called the Sunnymooners Suite, which is the pink motel room,” Fairgrounds St. Pete Digital Marketing and Content Manager Sarah Hardin said. “It’s kind of like a point where you get to learn about the mysteries and the hidden narrative of the experience.”

With about 20 different spaces to explore, Fairgrounds St. Pete also captures the attention of visitors’ senses including, sight, sound, touch and even smell.

“Shrimpfinity” is one of the museum’s new installations that features all things shrimp, including a huge shrimp cocktail class and a sparkling shrimp disco ball.

“And the soundtrack even has the noise of live shrimp involved,” Dimmitt said.

Fairgrounds St Pete is open Monday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., closed Tuesday and Wednesday, open Thursday from noon to 7:30 p.m., Friday from noon to 10:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

You can view ticket pricing on their website.