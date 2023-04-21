TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you drive past Isaac’s World Famous Burgers, there’s a chance you could miss it.

The hidden gem is right next to a tire shop on West Columbus Drive, East of North Boulevard.

“Some people say, ‘We didn’t even know you were here, we live in the neighborhood, but we didn’t even know you were here,” owner Isaac James said.

James’ love for making delicious food actually began when he was a little kid.

“I’ve been cooking since I was in third grade. My father used to tell me ‘You can’t until you’re as high as the stove’,” James recalled with a chuckle.

Isaac’s World Famous Burger first opened in 2017 at a location in Seminole Heights. Then COVID hit, so they shut down.

James said they recently opened their new location at 442 West Columbus Drive in Tampa.

“A lot of our older customers are coming back and a lot of new customers,” he said.

When it comes to the food, James said he takes pride in bringing out the flavors.

“Food is life to me,” he said.

The restaurant’s tagline is “Ordinary Food with Extraordinary Taste.” They serve not only classic burgers, but also specialty sandwiches, gourmet burgers, wings and hot dogs.

Isaac’s World Famous Burgers is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. They are closed on Sunday.