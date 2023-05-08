CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The latest Marvel movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 made more than $114 million at the box office over the weekend.

The owner of a comic book store in Clearwater tells 8 On Your Side he has been seeing more customers come in because of the movie’s success.

“So everybody wants Guardians of the Galaxy characters and comics and stuff, so when a good movie comes out, it really helps us,” Emerald City Comics Owner Neil Johnson said.

Johnson opened Emerald City Comics in 1989.

“In the old days, we used to say this is the place to make your dreams come true. If there’s something you’ve thought about that you had when you were a kid, that you’d like to have again,” he said.

His store has a wide variety of comics, games and toys from all different types of genres.

Emerald City Comics also buys some comics and collectibles.

The store is located at 4902 113th Ave North in Clearwater.

They’re open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Sundays, they’re open from noon to 6 p.m.

More information about the store is on its website.