TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you are looking for a place to try new food, this gem in Tampa Bay is known for its Sunday market.

Wat Mongkolratanaram of Florida is a Thai Buddhist temple that draws in hundreds of people every week.

The temple is located about 10 minutes from downtown Tampa, off of U.S. Highway 41 on Palm River Road.

It was established as a temple in 1981, serving as a place where monks go to worship and perform Buddhist rituals.

8 On Your Side’s Brianda Villegas spoke with Group Leader Chin Thana, who said he traveled to Tampa from Thailand about five years ago.

“The feeling is like in Thailand, but when I go outside, everything is so different. I try hard to adapt,” he said.

The temple grounds in Tampa include the market area, picnic tables, a stage, a school, a hall building and the main temple, which was built around 2005.

Over the years, the grounds have become a place where people of all different backgrounds and cultures gather on the weekends.

“They’re interested about Buddhism, they would like to learn more about meditations,” Thana said.

The market is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday.

For more information on how to visit and enter the main temple, check out the temple’s website or Facebook page.