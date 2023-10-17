TAMPA, Fl. (WFLA) — A historic building in the heart of downtown Tampa is home to this Gem of Tampa Bay that serves breakfast all day.

The Attic Cafe opened in 2015 on the fourth floor of the building located at 500 E. Kennedy Blvd.

“The balcony is unique. Everybody that comes in here, they love sitting at the balcony even to take a picture with a coffee,” The Attic Executive Chef Rosa Chaparro said.

Chaparro has about 30 years of experience and prepares the menu items fresh for customers.

Some dishes include breakfast tacos, pancakes, burgers and omelets.

“People come in here for the chicken and waffles,” she said. “The fajita omelets are great. We started making these healthy bowls and those are our number one seller now.”

In addition to crafted coffee drinks, The Attic also serves beer, wine and kombucha.

“It’s cozy it’s comfortable,” she said. “You can come here and study, do some homework, work from here and still feel like this is a home.”

The Attic is open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We’re going to be doing big and better things in the future so right now, just keep coming, come visit us,” she said.

Check out their menu online.