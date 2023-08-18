PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re a fan of vinyl records or even 8-tracks, make sure to visit this Gem of Tampa Bay.

Sound Exchange is a record store that’s been around since the 80s, with locations in Tampa and Pinellas Park.

“What brings an instant memory back more than hearing a few notes of a song? I mean, that transports you immediately,” Sound Exchange General Manager Erin Stoy said.

Inside, customers can browse through new and used CDs, cassette tapes, 45’s, 8-tracks, DVDs, VHS tapes, comic books and even video games.

“There’s still life and there’s still value in these items,” Stoy said. “There’s no reason for any of this stuff to go into a dump or anything like that.”

Stoy also said records and music from the 1980s have been becoming more popular.

“I really enjoy seeing the young people come into the store and get excited,” she said.

Sound Exchange in Tampa is located at 14246 N Nebraska Ave and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Sound Exchange in Pinellas Park is located at 8625 66th St N and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Check out their website for details regarding selling your own equipment.