ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — Honoring our veterans who trained and lived locally is the mission of this Gem of Tampa Bay.

The Zephyrhills Museum of Military History is located on the property of the Zephyrhills Airport in Pasco County.

During World War II, the 10th Fighters Squadron used the airport as a training facility for pilots. The Museum of Military exhibits are now located inside of the former infirmary that was built in 1943.

Over the years, the museum has received 1,200 artifacts from periods like the Civil War, World War I, WWII, the Korean War and even a special exhibit on 9/11. Some artifacts include weaponry, postcards, letters, uniforms, books, photographs and even and original sled from WWII.

“We’ll get people that will walk out of here crying because something touched them,” Museum of Military History President Clifford Moffett said.

Through the museum, photographs and stories of local veterans and their families are featured.

“We knew them, we heard their stories, we pass on their stories,” Moffett said.

The Zephyrhills Museum of Military History is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.