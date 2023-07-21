TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Cigars have played a huge role in telling the history of Tampa.

Back in the day, Ybor City was packed with cigar factories. Now, only one remains and it offers tours and classes where you can learn how to roll your own cigars.

The J.C. Newman Cigar Co. is located at El Reloj Cigar Factory, which opened in 1910.

Fourth generation J.C. Newman Cigar Co. Owner Drew Newman said he spent a lot of time during his childhood watching exploring the place.

“So I would just explore, this building is full of so many nooks and crannies, old boxes, old memorabilia, there’s stuff everywhere,” Newman said.

The recently renovated building has opened up to the public for free with a museum on the first floor and a theater on the second.

Visitors can also check out the third floor to watch the cigar rollers at work.

“It is a little difficult, it takes time. You have to know how to make different mixes. It takes a lot of practice and a lot of attention,” Cigar Roller Luis Gonzalez said.

Handrolling classes are offered where you can learn how to use the different tools that are part of process. You can check out the J.C. Newman Cigar Co.’s website for pricing details and registration.

The J.C. Newman Cigar Co. at El Reloj visiting hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.