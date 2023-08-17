PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — If you have always been fascinated by antiques or unique trinkets, make sure to check out this next Gem of Tampa Bay.

The Mercantile in Plant City is located inside of a historic downtown building that is more than 100 years old.

“The Kilgore Seed building and that was in 1916,” The Mercantile Manager David Schultz said. “They brought in seed bulk from the railroad tracks, repackaged it and sold it here to the farmers.”

Schultz and his wife opened the store about ten years ago. Schultz tells 8 On Your Side his family also opened Brimfield Barn in Massachusetts back in the 80s.

The Mercantile sells items such as vintage furniture, antiques, chalk paint, handmade goods and even new vendor goods.

At the moment, Schultz said about 20 vendors have booths in the marketplace.

“The difference that you’ll find is that we have more space, more decor items. It’s not your grandmother’s antique shop,” Schultz said.

The Mercantile is located at 208 S Collins Street in Plant City. They are open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.