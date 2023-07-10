TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — You can check out more than 130 years of baseball history at this gem of Tampa Bay.

Located in Ybor City near Centennial Park, The Tampa Baseball Museum is the childhood home of baseball legend Al Lopez.

Originally located on 12th Street, the house was moved over to 19th Street where it was restored and renovated into a museum.

“When we bring our tour groups in, we like to tell them this is our biggest artifact,” CEO and Curator Arminda Mata said.

Inside, visitors can find artifacts that include signed memorabilia highlighting Lopez’s notable career in baseball.

“First Hall of Famer, first MLB player, and the first manager to come out of Ybor City,” Mata said.

Dozens of local major league baseball players are also featured throughout the museum exhibits.

“I love Pete Alonso’s cleats because Pete was a little upset that he forgot to clean them and my favorite part is the dirt on his cleats,” Mata said.

The Tampa Baseball Museum is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors 65+, military, first responders, educators and students 18+ years old, $6 for children and free for children five years old and younger.