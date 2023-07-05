SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’ve been looking for a way to get the family off social media this summer, Marie Selby Botanical Gardens is a great place to explore.

The Bayfront property is located in Downtown Sarasota and opened up to the public in 1975.

“It was Marie Selby and her husband, Bill. Their estate here on Sarasota Bay but then when they passed away, they left their estate to become a public garden,” Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Senior Vice President of Horticulture Mike McLaughlin said.

The 15-acre campus draws in visitors daily to learn about the conservation and diversity of epiphytes or “air plants.”

“Per acre, it is the most biodiverse botanical garden in the world. There’s so much diversity here,” McLaughlin said.

In addition to air plants, the botanical gardens also teach about different tropical and subtropical plant species, like orchids.

“It’s truly mind-bending all the different kinds of plants you can see. We want people to reconnect with nature,” McLaughlin said.

On campus, the property has a tropical conservatory, a fern garden, a koi pond with fish, a children’s rainforest garden, a bamboo garden and a café.

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Downtown Sarasota Campus is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check out their website for admission information.