DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — Stay cool this summer with some ice-cold lemonade from this gem of Tampa Bay.

Lane’s Lemonade is located on the Pinellas Trail and operates out of an old red box car that was used in the citrus industry during the late 1800s.

“All the citrus used to be transported up and down the coast, so that’s why we tapped into that history. That’s why we have a focus on citrus fruit here,” Lane’s Lemonade Owner Marie Grillis said.

In addition to lemonade, Lane’s also has orangeade, limeade, freezes, soft-serve ice cream, milkshakes, floats and freshly baked pretzels.

“We’ve heard this a few times now. People are like ‘you’ve become a staple, every time we come to Dunedin, we have to make a stop here’,” Grillis said.

Lane’s Lemonade is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On Creamsicle Day, Aug. 14, receive 47% off the creamsicle soft serve, creamsicle milkshake or a Fanta float if you wear your Bucs gear. Limit one per customer.