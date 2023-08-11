TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Tampa would not be the place it is today if it was not for the cigar industry and its workers.

La Casita at the Ybor City Museum State Park shows visitors how thousands of those factory workers lived back then.

“Many of these people had not been able to own homes, back in Spain, the king owned your home,” Ybor City Museum State Park Volunteer Curt Brown said.

According to Brown, La Casita, which means “Little House” in Spanish, used to be an actual cigar factory worker’s home from the early 1900s, that has since been renovated.

“Mr. Ybor established a mortgage company and they purchased them through payroll deduction, about a dollar a month, and it was an interest-free loan,” Brown said.

The home has a living room, two bedrooms, a kitchen, and an outhouse that can be found outside.

“Four to six families shared an outhouse and a well, not a concept that we’re familiar with today but even the wealthiest people in those times shared bathrooms,” Brown said.

The Ybor City Museum State Park offers guided tours of La Casita Wednesday through Sunday at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.

The Ybor City Museum State Park is open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $4 per person and admission is free for children five and under.