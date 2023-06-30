DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Did you know there is a place near Tampa Bay where you can feed giraffes and lemurs right out of your hand?

The wildlife park is named Giraffe Ranch and it’s located about an hour away from Downtown Tampa in Dade City.

Giraffe Ranch is owned and operated by Elena Sheppa and her husband, Lex Salisbury, who opened it up to the public in 2010.

“We have same baby zebras out here right now. We just had a baby giraffe,” Sheppa said as she gave 8 On Your Side’s Brianda Villegas a tour of the property. “You know you’ve done a good job when you see things having babies, you see them relaxed. It makes your life a whole lot more interesting.”

In addition to giraffes, the ranch is also home to zebras, deer, pygmy hippos, a rhino, camels, otters, and tortoises.

Giraffe Ranch offers tours visitors can take in their own car, a custom safari vehicle, a segway, and even by camelback.

“We’re able to observe how much better it was for the animals to be out in big open areas,” Sheppa said.

If you are interested in visiting Giraffe Ranch, check out their website to make a reservation.