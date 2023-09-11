TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If your wardrobe is need of an upgrade, this next Gem of Tampa Bay could add a unique flair to your style.

La France is a vintage clothing shop that opened up in 1974 in Ybor City.

“Vintage clothing has a following because of the quality of the piece,” La France Owner Jill Wax said. “They spent so much time sewing a dress.

Wax told 8 On Your Side’s Brianda Villegas that she has been thrifting for unique finds for nearly 50 years, keeping an eye out especially for fabric quality.

“We’d have to spend thousands for a dress from the 30s and the 40s because there’s so much detail on the piece,” Wax said.

As customers step inside La France, pops of colorful items can be found all around the shop. Some of these items include snazzy hats, bedazzled handbags and sparkly accessories, just to name a few.

Wax said her son Ben will continue operating La France when it is time for her to step down but looks back at the past few decades with gratitude.

“It’s exciting, I feel very blessed,” she said. “I truly believe you have to love what you’re doing in order for you to make it through.”

La France in Ybor City is open daily from noon to 7 p.m. Check the store out on Facebook and Instagram.