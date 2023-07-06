TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It may feel like you have stepped into a black-and-white comic book when you walk inside this gem of Tampa Bay.

Doodle Noodle Bar, located in the Westchase community of Tampa, is covered in drawings sketched out by Eddy Souvannavong.

“A lot of long nights of tracing, redrawing, erasing,” Souvannavong said.

Doodle Noodle Bar in Tampa is owned by Souvannavong’s cousin, Kitto Vongprachanh.

Doodle Noodle Bar’s sister restaurant, Twenty Pho Hour, has a similar aesthetic and is located in Orlando. That restaurant is owned by Vongprachanh’s brother, Kit.

“They took care of everything else, and I just took care of the art. I did my specialty,” Souvannavong explained. “I’ve been drawing since I was a little kid, and they knew that.”

Customers will find Souvannavong’s art all around Doodle Noodle Bar, including the bathrooms.

“I try to add a little bit of quirkiness to it. Maybe put a smile on kids’ faces’. Even adults are laughing at the same things kids are,” he said.

The black-and-white themed drawings have also become popular backdrops for photos.

“The thing that pops out is you, the food and the color. It’s really cool,” Souvannavong said.

The restaurant serves up stir fry, rice bowls, ramen and different types of hot noodles.

“Hot soups, pho based. It’s non-authentic, but we put our own little spin on it, so we make sure it’s really flavorful,” Souvannavong said.

In addition to milk teas, cocktails are now being served at their bar as well.

Doodle Noodle Bar is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Check out the restaurant’s website for their full menu.