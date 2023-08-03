TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After 14 years of being a popular restaurant and bar in the South Tampa community, Datz will be closing by the end of the month.

“It’s unbelievable. When I had to come and tell my staff, I couldn’t get through one sentence without crying and they were crying, everybody’s crying. I have a lot of staff that’s been here since we’ve opened,” Datz Co-Owner Suzanne Perry said.

This gem of Tampa Bay has been known for their wild foodie creations, like the Cheesy Todd, a double cheeseburger with fried mac and cheese buns.

“It’s gone viral and global. One of our top selling items and it was actually the concept of a customer,” Perry said.

Even celebrities like Rob Gronkowski, Jesse Palmer and Kenan Thompson have walked through the restaurant’s door over the years.

“One day we walked by the side and the entire Pearl Jam, the whole band, was on the patio,” Perry said.

The South Tampa Datz building has been sold and Perry said it is expected to be a new restaurant.

“It just became the time. Some businesspeople, real estate people, were like ‘we really want that’ then we were like ‘okay, it’s okay,'” Perry said.

Datz’s sister bakery next door, Dough, also closed for the same reason.

The Datz locations in St. Pete (180 Central Avenue) and Riverview (6264 Winthrop Town Centre Avenue) will remain open.

Datz in South Tampa will be closed by Aug. 27. A menu is on their website.