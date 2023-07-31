TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Take a voyage back in time while onboard this gem of Tampa Bay.

The American Victory Ship is a non-profit WWII museum that is located behind the Florida Aquarium in Tampa.

The steam turbine ship was built in 1945 and traveled all over the world transporting all types of cargo like, flour, sugar and even ammunition.

Now, the SS American Victory is docked in Tampa Bay near the Port of Tampa.

“One of the things I love to say about this ship is it was built entirely by a group of women, in just 55 days,” American Victory Ship and Museum Customer Service Operations Manager Anthony Galindo said.

According to Galindo, out of the over 500 victory ships that were produced during WWII, only three are left: two in California and one in Tampa.

The American Victory Ship arrived in Tampa in 1999 and was preserved and turned into a museum that now offers tours to the public.

Visitors can explore the ship’s different decks that include the wheelhouse, ship hospital, sleeping quarters and several historic artifacts.

“I love the captain’s quarters just so I can get the feel of being a captain or just being in the engine room, looking down and seeing it would have taken teams of men just to man,” Galindo said.

If you are interested in visiting the American Victory Ship and Museum, their hours of operation are Monday from noon to 5 p.m. and Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pricing and ticket information are available on its website.