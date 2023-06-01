PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — School is out for the summer, and if you are looking for your next family adventure, check out Wall Springs Park in Pinellas County.

The 210-acre park is located in Palm Harbor and includes a natural spring that was used as a spa/bathing area for decades until around the 1960s.

“It was called Health Springs,” Pinellas County Park Ranger Andrew Tullo said. “It was apparently supposed to help with blood pressure issues, heart issues and inflammation.”

While there is no swimming allowed in the water nowadays, there are still many aspects of the park families can explore.

A boardwalk provides a view of the spring water and wildlife, like turtles, birds, ducks and snakes.

An observation tower also gives visitors a look of the Gulf of Mexico.

The park also has picnic areas, a playground and a butterfly garden on site.

Currently, the fishing piers at Wall Springs are closed for renovations. Park officials said the piers should open back up to the public in a week and a half.

Wall Springs Park is open daily to the public from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Check out more information about the park on the Pinellas County website.