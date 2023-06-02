ODESSA, Fla. (WFLA) — This summer, we are giving you a look at some gems in Tampa Bay that you can check out with the family.

This week, 8 On Your Side’s Brianda Villegas took us to the Golden Spirit Alpaca Ranch in Odessa.

The ranch was started 17 years ago when Brenda and Frank Crum bought property in the Keystone community.

“My husband is a businessman and he said what should we do with that property? So we started looking into animals, probably because I have a farming background. That’s how I grew up,” Golden Spirit Alpaca Ranch Owner Brenda Crum said.

Then they decided to raise alpaca on their newly-bought land.

“Every year, you can shear them and get the fiber off, with that fiber, you can do something with it,” Crum said.

The Crums also board and breed alpaca at the ranch, in addition to selling the alpaca fiber.

Occasionally, the ranch has allowed small groups to tour around, feed the alpaca and snap some selfies with them.

“To just look at them is fun, because they’re a cute animal but there’s so much more than that. Their behaviors are amazing to watch,” Crum said.

For information regarding small group tours at Golden Spirit Alpaca Ranch, visit their website.

You can also find a link here with additional information on how you can donate to the ranch.

