ST. PETE, Fla. (WFLA) — With only a few days until the start of the fall season, this Gem of Tampa Bay has already opened its pumpkin patch for business.

Gallagher’s Pumpkins & Christmas Trees is located on 4th Street North in St. Pete and has been family-owned for more than 30 years.

“We make it feel like you’re at a farm, you’re not just in a parking lot,” the owner, David Gallagher said.

There are about 40 different types of pumpkins to choose from, in addition to other fall décor customers can buy.

“On the weekends we have people that are hanging out for hours on end. They bring their dogs, they bring their kids, all their family shows up,” Gallagher said.

Visitors and their families can also check out the bounce house, petting zoo and several places to take pictures.

“We sell coffee, I make lemonade. This year we’re introducing a pumpkin cheesecake,” Ciera Gallagher said.

Over the years, visiting Gallagher’s has become a tradition for locals to visit during the fall. They are also known to sell Christmas trees in the winter.

Gallagher’s is open now through Halloween from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Check them out on Facebook and Instagram.