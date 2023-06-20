TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — June 20 is National Vanilla Milkshake Day, and if you are looking for a place to to grab a sweet treat, check out this gem in Tampa.

Dairy Joy is an ice cream shop located at 3813 South Manhattan Ave in Tampa that opened up in 1958.

“Wherever you had ice-cream growing up, that’s the feeling you should have when you taste our ice cream,” Dairy Joy Chief Operating Officer Paul Pettit said.

The iconic shop is known for their milkshakes, sundaes, banana splits, root beer floats and hot dogs.

Dairy-free options are also available in various flavors.

Dairy Joy has been through a few upgrades within the past few years, including a drive-thru at their South Tampa location and a new turf area.

Their second location opened in Seminole at 5994 Seminole Boulevard.

Dairy Joy is open daily at their locations. Check out their website to find their hours of operation.