TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Built in the late 1920’s, the David Falk Theatre is located across the University of Tampa campus on Kennedy Boulevard.

“It is an old vaudeville house; it was built in 1928.” University of Tampa and Associate Professor of Theatre Paul Finocchiaro said. “In 1931, it turned into a movie house.“

According to Finocchiaro, the Falk Theatre was gifted to the University of Tampa in the 1980’s.

“We would teach all of our acting classes in this space, so the students got to work on that stage,” he said.

The theatre has nearly 1,000 seats and currently is used for university performances, like musicals and other theatrical productions.

“Not only the stage and the set help you get in the mindset to perform but also the whole space itself,” University of Tampa Student Matthew Jay said.

For the past few years, the university has been offering free admission to the public for their several of their musical and theatre performances at the Falk Theatre.

“With the public coming in and seeing what we do and who we are and the facility itself, I think that really tells them that we’re still alive, we’re still breathing.” Finocchiaro said.

Check out UT’s Theatre and Dance event calendar for information about shows at the Falk Theatre.