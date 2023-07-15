TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gayle Guyardo, host of the health and wellness show, Bloom, hosted the Bloom Health Expo Saturday morning in partnership with News Channel 8 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The event promoted the upcoming Buccaneers NFL Season and highlighted the most up-to-date health and wellness offerings.

Christine Moore attended the event, finding the sleep care tent the most intriguing.

“I just happened to look at Bloom one day and I said ‘oh, okay,'” she explained.

Hundreds of people walked through the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Advent Health Training Center, kicking field goals, treating teddy bears, and getting a few goodies along the way.

Gwen Connolly and her husband Marty drove from Sarasota to take the free CPR class.

“He has heart trouble in case he has a heart attack I might be able to help him,” Gwen said.

The number one takeaway from the class was to always call 911 if someone goes into cardiac arrest before starting CPR.

“Put it on speakerphone and start chest compressions immediately,” AdventHealth Tampa Chest Pain Coordinator Damar Camacho explained. “That’s the best possible thing you can do for somebody because the person on the 911 call on the other end is going to be able to talk you through everything after that.”

On-site health screenings/events offered: