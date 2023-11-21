TAMPA (BLOOM) – Author and Explant Survivor, Andi Lew, joined Gayle Guyardo on Bloom Health Club to discuss her book, “Treasured Chest, Exposing Explants & Empowering You!” and her story with a leaking implant that caused a life threatening situation.

In the episode, Lew emphasized the importance of breast implant illness education and the three pillars people with breast implant illness should be aware of: education, support and medical intervention.

