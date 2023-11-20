TAMPA (BLOOM) – On this week’s episode of Bloom Health Club, we are thrilled to welcome Ivey Childers, the co-founder and CEO of Southbound Tequila. Childers, an influential figure in the spirits industry, shares her journey from communications student to a pioneer in the tequila business, offering insights into her unique path of entrepreneurship and creativity.

A Self-Made Entrepreneur: From Communications to Tequila

Ivey Childers’ entrepreneurial journey began with a communications degree, which laid the groundwork for her diverse career. Her relentless pursuit of a distinctive tequila profile for her cocktail recipes eventually led her to Jalisco, Mexico. There, she discovered the perfect tequila, ideal for both mixing in sophisticated cocktails and sipping neat. Her journey highlights her innovative spirit and dedication to craft.

Culinary Creativity: The Birth of IveyCake and Southbound Tequila

Childers’ career took a creative turn when she started developing unique cake flavors, eventually leading to the establishment of her first business, IveyCake bakery. Her passion for creativity didn’t stop there. She delved into cocktail recipe development, focusing on tequila, which she found fascinating and versatile. This exploration and her desire for the perfect tequila blend were the seeds for the birth of Southbound Tequila.

Breaking Barriers in the Spirits Industry

As a female entrepreneur in the predominantly male-dominated spirits industry, Childers emphasizes the importance of empowerment and challenging norms. With women owning less than 5% of businesses in this sector, she encourages aspiring female entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams regardless of daunting statistics. Childers also stresses the significance of surrounding oneself with world-class professionals and nurturing empowering friendships.

Celebrating Southbound: Support from Celebrities and Maintaining Balance

The launch party for Southbound Tequila showcased support from various celebrities, reflecting the brand’s appeal. Childers also discusses the challenges and rewards of balancing a successful career with personal life, including marriage and raising children. Her experience provides valuable insights into managing work-life balance effectively.

Entrepreneurial Wisdom: Tips from the Top

Childers offers valuable advice for fellow entrepreneurs, emphasizing the importance of having mentors, trusting instincts, assembling a supportive team, and constantly self-reflecting for continual improvement. She believes that success begins with self-belief and addresses the reality of imposter syndrome, providing strategies to overcome it.

Ivey Childers’ story is not just about creating a successful business but about building a brand with passion, creativity, and an unyielding commitment to excellence. Her journey inspires and offers invaluable lessons for anyone looking to chart their own path in entrepreneurship.