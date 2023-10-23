TAMPA (BLOOM) – Dr. Lisa Koche, a Triple Board-Certified Physician, Founder and Director of Spectra Wellness Solutions, and Lead Physician and Speaker for Tony Robbins Life Mastery Health Program, graced the most recent episode of Bloom Tampa Bay. In a conversation that was as enlightening as it was timely, Dr. Koche delved deep into the newest trends in health and wellness, particularly focusing on innovative approaches to weight loss and rejuvenating therapies.

Weight Loss Peptides: Beyond the Scale

One of the hot topics Dr. Koche discussed was the rising trend in weight loss peptides, particularly semaglutide and mounjaro. Peptides are small proteins that have shown promise in affecting change at the cellular level. “These aren’t your everyday weight-loss solutions,” Dr. Koche explained. “They operate by impacting your hormonal signaling, thereby helping to control appetite and enhance metabolism.” Best suited for those who have struggled with traditional weight loss methods, these peptides are making waves not just for their effects on the scale but also for their potential benefits in areas like insulin sensitivity and cardiovascular health.

Methylene Blue Meets Red Light Therapy

Another health trend catching attention is the combination of methylene blue with red light therapy. Dr. Koche elaborated that methylene blue is a synthetic compound that has neuroprotective properties. “When combined with red light therapy, it enhances cellular performance and can provide benefits like improved cognitive function and skin health,” she said. However, she emphasized the importance of sourcing methylene blue from reliable suppliers and consulting a healthcare provider for appropriate dosing.

The episode, available on Facebook and the Bloom Tampa Bay website, furthers Bloom’s mission to provide actionable advice that empowers the community. Featured in the “Bloom Health Club” segment, Dr. Koche’s insights offer viewers a chance to reimagine their health strategies, using cutting-edge research to make meaningful changes in their lives.