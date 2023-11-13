TAMPA (BLOOM) – This week on Bloom Health Club, we welcome Jan Stephenson, a trailblazer in the world of golf, to share her storied career and her impactful philanthropic endeavors. Stephenson, a golf legend who has claimed victories across five continents and has major championship titles to her name, brings her wisdom and experience to our viewers.

A Champion’s Journey: From Rookie to Golf Legend

Jan Stephenson, who was named Rookie of the Year upon her arrival from Australia in 1974, quickly established herself as a force in the sport. Her historic win at the World Ladies Championship in Japan in 1981 marked the beginning of a series of triumphant victories, including three LPGA Major Championships. But Jan’s accomplishments stretch beyond the green. In 1983, she began her insightful journey into golf course design, studying under the tutelage of her father-in-law’s company, Landmark Land, and working alongside the renowned Pete and Alice Dye.

Breaking New Ground: Wins and Golf Course Design

Throughout the ’80s, Jan continued to make her mark, claiming titles and even winning the French Open on the European LPGA tour. Her passion for design led her to create the Walkabout Golf Course, a development steeped in her Australian heritage. As the decade closed, Jan transitioned into golf course design full-time, a field she revolutionized with sustainable practices and innovative “green” technologies.

Driving Change: Senior Women’s Tour and Green Tee Systems

The turn of the century saw Jan co-founding the LPGA Senior Women’s Tour, now known as The Legend’s Tour, and winning its inaugural event. Her commitment to the sport and the environment is reflected in her company, Green Tee Systems, which offers eco-friendly solutions for golf course maintenance.

Off the Course: Philanthropy and Honors

Jan’s philanthropic spirit is as robust as her golfing prowess. Her charity work, including initiatives like Jan for Juniors and Jan Stephenson’s Crossroads Foundation, demonstrates her dedication to giving back, particularly to those who’ve served. Recognized by the Military Order of the Purple Heart and awarded the Order of Australia Medal, Jan’s off-the-course endeavors are as commendable as her athletic achievements.