TAMPA (BLOOM) – On this episode of Bloom Health Club we welcomed Orlando-based Dr. Romie Mushtaq, a distinguished neurologist and the mastermind behind the revolutionary brainSHIFT Protocol. Dr. Romie, set to release her highly anticipated book, “THE BUSY BRAIN CURE: The Eight-Week Plan to Find Focus, Tame Anxiety & Sleep Again” stands as a leading authority in stress management and leadership wellness.

In the midst of a world grappling with the aftermath of a pandemic, stress levels are at an all-time high, transforming the “Busy Brain” syndrome into a leadership crisis that impacts entire organizations. Dr. Romie’s brainSHIFT Protocol offers a groundbreaking, actionable approach that leaders can implement immediately for both immediate relief and long-term wellness.

Dr. Romie’s expertise, showcased in media outlets such as Fox 35 Orlando, Good Day Orlando, and discussions on topics like “How Blue Light Disturbs Your Sleep,” makes her a sought-after speaker and author. With a practical, actionable approach, her insights are urgently needed in today’s high-stress work environments.

Stay tuned to Bloom Health Club for an enlightening conversation with Dr. Romie Mushtaq, where she’ll share valuable insights on taming busy brains and finding focus, providing a roadmap for personal and professional transformation.