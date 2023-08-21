Tampa (BLOOM) – Thaddeus Bullard, widely recognized as WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil, is a remarkable figure who has made substantial contributions as a father, business investor, philanthropist, and public speaker. With his dedication to making a positive impact, he has become a role model and a prominent voice in various spheres.

In this episode, Thaddeus Bullard shared his insights and experiences in areas ranging from education to community engagement. From the opening of the Thaddeus M. Bullard Academy at Sligh Middle Magnet to the annual Back to School Bash, he delved into the initiatives that have touched the lives of many.

Streamed live on Facebook and the Bloom Tampa Bay website, the live digital show continues to serve as a platform for fostering community connections and raising awareness. “Bloom Health Club” strives to uplift its listeners, providing them with stories and inspiration to lead more purposeful lives. Together, they work towards overcoming obstacles that impede personal development and well-being, fostering a community that values growth in all its forms.