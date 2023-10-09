TAMPA (BLOOM) – Dawn Ann Molina, DAOM, MSc Food Science, specializes in functional medicine and strives to help others reach peak overall wellness. Molina has dedicated her life to helping others achieve a better quality of life through the use of preventative tools and measures.

Research shows that self-care has grown a whopping 107% over the last five years. With the explosion of self-care, there is no doubt individuals are making a conscious effort to adopt routines that promote maximum physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health.

In the latest episode of Bloom Health Club, Molina delved into the hottest health and self-care trends. Molina states this shift in self-care is due, in large part, to Millennials – people born between 1981 and 1994. The hope is that this awareness amongst Millennials will continue to be passed down to future generations, resulting in a healthier America.

The episode, which was streamed live on Facebook and the Bloom Tampa Bay website, extends Bloom’s mission to foster awareness about holistic well-being, promoting optimal wellness in the mind, body and soul. The “Bloom Health Club” segment remains committed to enriching lives through practical insights, encouraging viewers to pursue health and wellness and embrace a path of self-improvement.

Tune into this digital episode to immerse yourself in Dr. Dawn Ann Molina’s intelligent insight. Learn not just how to implement self-care techniques into your daily routine but also foster and pass on the importance of self-care to future generations.