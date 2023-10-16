TAMPA (BLOOM) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and according to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women. This disease has most likely had an impact on almost every individual either through direct experience or through someone in your circle.

Breast cancer is a disease in which cells in the breast grow out of control. This can occur in both men and women, but it is far more common in women. The type of breast cancer is determined by the specific cancerous cells in the breast. According to the CDC, the most common kinds are:

Invasive ductal carcinoma : cancerous cells start in the ducts and spread to other parts of breast tissue. Invasive cancer cells can also metastasize to other parts of the body.

: cancerous cells start in the ducts and spread to other parts of breast tissue. Invasive cancer cells can also metastasize to other parts of the body. Invasive lobular carcinoma: cancerous cells start in the lobules and spread to breast tissue close by. Invasive cancer cells can also metastasize to other parts of the body.

Early detection is key because it improves chances of successful treatment and survival. Staying on top of your health and getting screenings is extremely important, but many believe proper lifestyle changes can redirect your health journey.

Lori Finlay, NP, CNS, the CEO of Women, Wisdom & Wellness, is an expert in Functional Medicine after dedicating the last 18 years of her 40-year nursing career studying it. Functional Medicine is an approach that focuses on identifying and addressing the root cause of disease. Finlay’s passion is helping women transform their life and symptoms to feel and look their best.

In the latest episode of Bloom Health Club, Finlay explained her belief that women can create their own breast health, which centers around the philosophy that we have control over our health and well-being. She equips women with the knowledge they need to take control over their breast health and stop living in fear.

The episode, which was streamed live on Facebook and the Bloom Tampa Bay website, extends Bloom's mission to foster awareness about overall health and well-being, promoting peak wellness in the mind, body and soul.

Tune into this digital episode to immerse yourself in Lori Finlay’s intelligent insight. Learn not just how to stop living in fear but also how to take charge of your own health, equipping your mind with the knowledge you need to live your healthiest life.