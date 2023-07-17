Tampa (BLOOM) – The “Bloom Health Club” digital show, hosted by Gayle Guyardo and Brody Wooddell, features special guest Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, discussing the county’s anti-human trafficking efforts in the Tampa Bay area.

The show airs live on Monday’s at 2:30 p.m.

This episode sheds light on the critical issue of human trafficking and the proactive measures taken by Hillsborough County to combat this heinous crime. Sheriff Chad Chronister, a prominent figure in law enforcement, shares valuable insights and updates on the ongoing efforts to eradicate human trafficking from the Tampa Bay community.

Broadcasted through Facebook and the Bloom Tampa Bay website, the show provides a platform for community engagement and awareness. By participating in this live discussion, viewers have the opportunity to learn about the various initiatives implemented by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to rescue victims, apprehend traffickers, and support survivors.

As Sheriff Chronister takes the virtual stage, he emphasizes the importance of collaborative efforts and partnerships in the fight against human trafficking. He highlights the significance of community involvement, urging citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or individuals they encounter.

Throughout the episode, Sheriff Chronister shares inspiring stories of successful operations, where law enforcement agencies have worked hand in hand with local organizations and community members to rescue victims and bring perpetrators to justice. He discusses the training programs and resources available to equip officers with the necessary skills to identify and respond to instances of human trafficking effectively.

In addition to law enforcement efforts, Sheriff Chronister stresses the significance of raising public awareness about human trafficking. He emphasizes the need to educate individuals about the signs of trafficking, as well as the resources available to support survivors. By empowering the community with knowledge, Sheriff Chronister believes that together, we can create a safer environment and provide hope for those affected by this grave violation of human rights.

The “Bloom Health Club” digital show featuring Sheriff Chad Chronister is an empowering conversation that encourages viewers to join the fight against human trafficking. By highlighting the collective efforts and resources available, the episode aims to inspire individuals to take an active role in creating a community free from the horrors of human trafficking.

Tune in to this special episode airing on Monday at 2:30 p.m., and be part of the movement to protect and uplift the Tampa Bay area. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that every individual is treated with dignity and respect.