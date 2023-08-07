Tampa (BLOOM) – The founder of Husband Strength, Dr. Gino Collura, holds an impressive track record of helping individuals and couples build stronger bonds, navigate challenges, and cultivate healthy relationships. With a blend of academic expertise and practical wisdom, he has become a trusted authority on matters of the heart.

During the episode, Dr. Collura shared his keen observations and practical tips on various facets of relationships. From communication strategies that foster understanding and empathy to techniques for resolving conflicts constructively.

Broadcasted live on Facebook and the Bloom Tampa Bay website, the show continues to provide a valuable platform for community engagement and awareness. “Bloom Health Club” aims to empower its viewers, equipping them with the knowledge and inspiration needed to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives. Together, they join the fight against the challenges that hinder personal growth and wellness, creating a community that values health in all its dimensions.