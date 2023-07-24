Tampa (BLOOM) – Host Gayle Guyardo and Brody Wooddell welcomed special guest Debbie Lundberg, an author, mindset coach, and performance coach. The focus of the episode was health-mindedness, with Lundberg sharing valuable insights on making positive choices for overall well-being.

Key Talking Points:

Planning Ahead and Goal Setting: Lundberg emphasized the importance of planning ahead and envisioning the desired end result to make better choices regarding food, sleep, and exercise. Holistic Well-being: Health and well-being encompass emotional, mental, and physical energies, driven by our attitudes towards life. Replacing Negativity with Positivity: While we can’t change the past, Lundberg encouraged replacing negative experiences with positive choices to foster personal growth and resilience. Embracing In-the-Moment Decision Making: Understanding and addressing emotions in real-time leads to better decision-making and overall well-being.

The “Bloom Health Club” continues to empower viewers through insightful conversations, inspiring them to take charge of their health and lead more fulfilling lives.

The "Bloom Health Club" digital show, through its engaging discussion with Debbie Lundberg, encouraged viewers to take charge of their health-mindedness and make proactive choices to enhance their lives. By addressing the interplay of emotions, attitudes, and conscious decision-making, the episode inspired individuals to adopt a holistic approach to well-being, fostering personal growth and resilience in the process.

