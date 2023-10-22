TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s normal to experience stress in your daily life, but too much stress can feel overwhelming, experts say it can even lead to health issues.

Medical experts say daily is normal and can actually help you function. However, high amounts of stress, for long periods of time, can take a toll on your health.

“What happens to your body when we’re in the stressful, toxic state, is that we have a lot of inflammation that happens, that’s just not going away, and over time we know inflammation causes tissue destruction, chronic disease, and leads to cardiovascular disease,” said Dr. Tanuja Sharma, a family and integrated medicine physician with Tampa General Hospital.

Sharma said a great way to deal with stress is to concentrate on your breath.

“Meditation doesn’t need to look like sitting cross-legged underneath the tree like a monk for 60 minutes,” he said. “You can sprinkle it in during your day, any time of day. Take a moment, a few breaths, 30 seconds to close your eyes and take deep breaths in and out.”

Experts say that getting even a few minutes of exercise a day can also help relieve stress. Eating better and exercising will also help to improve your sleep.

Although they may seem like small improvements, Sharma said they’re important and will keep you physically and mentally healthy.

“Anytime you’re not stressed and not stimulating the stress response, your heart rate goes up, your blood pressure goes up, any moment that you’re not doing that, and you’re doing the reverse, has added benefits,” said Dr. Sharma.