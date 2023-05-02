Losing a loved one can be a very painful and difficult experience, and it’s natural to want to stay connected with them even after they have passed away.

While it’s not possible to physically be with them, there are several ways to stay connected with their memory and honor their life.

The Self Esteem Doctor, Dr. Simone Alicia, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with ways to stay connected to your loved ones after they pass.

“Love is so steeped in the 5 senses, but after losing a loved one (death or breakup), the main thing we miss is the physical presence of that person.”, said Dr. Alicia.

She went on to say, “With spiritual love, we are talking about that energetic presence of those we love, their spirit, the memories. It’s an entirely new relationship that can be nurtured in a sense.”

Dr. Alicia says it’s important to

let yourself go through the grieving process that comes with a physical loss but tap into that eternal beingness that flows within all of us.

“This helps you to feel and connect to the essence of your loved ones beyond space and time.” said Dr. Alicia.

