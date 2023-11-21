TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A sepsis detection system is helping doctors at Tampa General Hospital detect a life-threatening illness.

Sepsis is the immune system’s extreme reaction to an infection which triggers inflammation throughout the entire body. It’s the most common cause of death in hospitals across the country. Physicians and nurses are now monitoring for any signs of infection for every patient at TGH 24 hours a day.

“There’s about 1,000 beds in the hospital and this will look for patients that are potentially septic and present them in real-time,” said Dr. Doug McConnell.

Monitors in the hospital’s “Care Comm” center show the status of the most at-risk patients so medical teams can watch for changes. This allows doctors and nurses to respond to a critical patient at a moment’s notice. TGH credits the system with saving at least 200 lives so far.

“We are monitoring 16 parameters throughout the patient’s medical records, based on labs, based on nursing assessments, based on vital signs, to help find sepsis early,” said Dr. Adam Schwarts. “Once we’re able to find sepsis, we start treatment and that means getting antibiotics to the patient.”

The early detection system was implemented in August of 2022 and doctors are continuing to tweak the parameters to identify infection faster. Doctors say artificial intelligence could eventually be implemented into the system to help find signs of sepsis that might otherwise be overlooked.