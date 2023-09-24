TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Glycemic index is a tool often used by people living with diabetes, or pre-diabetes to help manage blood sugar levels.

A low-glycemic diet can also help to lose weight and reduce your risk of diabetes.

The Glycemic index is the amount of sugar spikes after you eat a certain food.

Foods with a higher Glycemic index are more likely to spike your blood sugar, making you to feel tired, and hungry, according to Dr. Tanuja Sharma, a Family and Integrated Medicine Physician at Tampa General Hospital.

This includes foods like sweets, potatoes, pasta, white rice, and white bread. Pure sugar has a Glycemic index of 100.

‘It stimulates the same reward pathway in the brain as addictions, so it causes cravings, your sugar, spikes, and immediately it crashes, and an hour later, you’re hungry again,” Sharma said.

On the flip side, zero-glycemic foods like meats, fish, and oils are digested and metabolized more slowly. Foods with a score of 1 to 55, are considered low-Glycemic index.

“Lentils, legumes all of those are such good foods for you it keeps you full longer and satisfied,” Sharma said.

Several factors influence the GI of a food, including ripeness, when it comes to fruits and even the cooking method.

“Interestingly, the processing times, so, for example, some starches and grains, like pasta, you want to have them slightly undercooked I’d like al dente, so that allows you to have a much lower Glycemic index,” Sharma said. “If you overcook your pasta, it’s going to be a lot higher sugar load. And then the way that you process your food, so whole potatoes versus chopping them up into small pieces, that ends up, leaving a higher surface area, so that increases your sugar load when you eat them.”

He said over time, if your body isn’t able to control blood sugar spikes, this can lead to type 2 diabetes and other health issues.

“Pre-diabetes and type 2 diabetes are reversible with a healthy lifestyle, using these methods, whole food, plant-based diet, and exercise,” he said.