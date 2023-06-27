TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Nearly five million people a year visit emergency rooms nationwide with head injuries, and getting a quick evaluation is critical.

Now a new blood test is helping doctors diagnose concussions and evaluate the severity of a head injury faster.

Patients with head injuries typically must undergo CT scans to determine if they have a concussion. The blood test samples plasma in the patient’s blood and looks for certain markers that can become elevated after a head injury. Within about 15 minutes, the results can help doctors rule out the need for a CT scan or reveal if the patient needs emergency care.

“It really tells us with very high sensitivity that there is no life-threatening injury inside the head right now,” said Dr. Jason Wilson with Tampa General Hospital.

TGH doctors said the test helped them cut down on unnecessary CT scans by 40%. The majority of head injuries that come into their emergency room are the result of car crashes or falls.

While the blood test is only performed in the hospital right now, doctors said it’s a matter of time before it’s used outside of the ER.

“We start to think about things outside the hospital setting, maybe at a sporting event, maybe at your kid’s football game,” Wilson said. “We’re not there yet, but we can start to think about that might be where we’re going.”

For now, the test is only available for patients 18 or older, as it has not yet been approved for minors.