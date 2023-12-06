TAMPA (BLOOM) – HelloFresh, the leading meal kit company, and Tinder, the popular dating app, have joined forces to launch the “Forking Season” campaign. This collaboration aims to mark the transition of relationships from casual to committed, centering around the concept of cooking together. New data from HelloFresh reveals that 81% of Americans view cooking a meal for their partner as a significant step towards a serious relationship.

Forking Season: The New Relationship Milestone

The campaign introduces “Forking Season,” a phase in a relationship where couples move from dining out to sharing meals at home. This transition often happens around the fifth date, symbolizing a deeper level of commitment. Recognizing that cooking is a top interest among Tinder users, this campaign caters to the growing trend of couples seeking more intimate and engaging date experiences.

Date Night Delights Recipe Series

Sweet soy steak and shrimp

To alleviate the pressure of cooking an impressive meal, HelloFresh and Tinder have curated the “Date Night Delights” recipe series. This exclusive collection, available to HelloFresh subscribers, features easy-to-follow recipes for delicious mains, appetizers, and desserts, such as Beef Tenderloin with Cheddar-Gouda Fondue and Lemony Spaghetti with Brussels Sprouts.

Spicing Things Up with Forking Seasonings

Adding an extra zest to the kitchen, the campaign introduces a limited-edition collection of Forking Seasonings. These chef-curated spice blends, including Ignite, Spark, and Kindle, are designed to enhance flavors and stimulate the senses. These seasonings, along with a fun, relationship-themed quiz, are available through HelloForkingSeason.com.

Personal Experience: Date night

My girlfriend and I tried a few recipes with the HelloFresh kit. The experience was not only delicious and easy but also introduced us to new recipes we wouldn’t have tried otherwise. Our favorite was the Kofta-Style Burgers with Garlic Yogurt & Potato Wedges – a delightful blend of flavors and textures that made our evening special! I’m an experienced home cook but she is not… However we were able to swap who cooks each night with the recipes, and she made restaurant quality meals thanks to this kit!

Survey Insights: Cooking and Relationships

The campaign also sheds light on cooking’s role in relationships, revealing that 70% of respondents find cooking for or with a partner more intimate than physical intimacy. It emphasizes the importance of shared cooking experiences in strengthening relationships, with 31% believing that cooking together often leads to lasting partnerships.

The “Forking Season” campaign by HelloFresh and Tinder represents a unique blend of culinary and romantic exploration, proving that the way to the heart truly is through the stomach. This partnership not only offers delicious recipes but also a new perspective on dating and relationship-building in the modern world. For more information and to explore the Forking Seasonings, visit HelloForkingSeason.com.

