TAMPA (BLOOM) – Chick-fil-A, the iconic fast-food chain known for its chicken sandwiches and customer service, is taking a savory leap into the publishing world with its first-ever digital cookbook. Titled “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Imaginative Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table,” the cookbook aims to raise awareness about food insecurity and waste. It features 26 easy-to-follow recipes and heartwarming stories from nonprofits that collaborate with the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program.

The digital cookbook is free to access and comes as part of Chick-fil-A’s broader efforts to combat food waste and hunger. As part of the launch, the company announced a collective donation of $1 million to Feeding America, Second Harvest in Canada, and seven nonprofit partners involved in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program.

More Than Just Recipes

The cookbook isn’t just about transforming extra food items into delectable dishes; it also serves as a platform to discuss the pressing issue of food insecurity. According to Feeding America, 34 million Americans, including 9 million children, are food insecure. At the same time, ReFED estimates that 160 billion pounds of food go to waste each year in the U.S alone.

Brent Fielder, the senior director of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, Inc., said, “Our goal for ‘Extra Helpings’ is not only to inspire individuals to reimagine their extra food into new, delicious recipes but also to spark conversations about the important issues of food insecurity and food waste.”

Chick-fil-A’s Charitable Footprint

Since its inception in 2012, the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program has resulted in the creation of over 23 million meals from food donations by nearly 2,000 Chick-fil-A restaurants throughout the U.S. and Canada. The program aligns with Chick-fil-A, Inc.’s corporate social responsibility goals to divert more than 25 million pounds of restaurant food waste from landfills by 2025.

To recognize their impact, Chick-fil-A, Inc. will also give $100,000 each to seven leading Shared Table partners, along with $150,000 to both Feeding America and Second Harvest in Canada.

Spreading the Word

Marshall Wilkins, a local Chick-fil-A Owner-Operator in Knoxville, Tenn., who helped create the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, emphasized the cookbook’s role as a tool for meaningful change. “‘Extra Helpings’ is more than just an opportunity to share recipes; it’s a tool to help inspire meaningful change and honor nonprofit partners that are working to make a significant impact in their communities.”

The “Extra Helpings” digital cookbook is available for free to anyone interested in making the most out of their extra food while contributing to a noble cause. For those interested, you can find it at extrahelpings.com. To learn more about the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program and how Chick-fil-A is giving back to communities, visit their website.

For more information about Chick-fil-A, visit their website at www.chick-fil-a.com and follow them @ChickfilANews.